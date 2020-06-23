CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - It is with profound sadness to announce that Kenneth "David" Heavner unexpectedly passed away at his home in Cape Neddick, Maine on Monday morning, June 15, 2020 of a sudden cardiac arrest. David was born in Lincolnton, N.C. on August 20, 1941, son of the late Kenneth David Heavner and Georgette Brown Heavner.
Growing up in Lincolnton in his early teens, David demonstrated at a very young age his entrepreneurial talent as an "owner" of his local lawn mowing company. David would purchase old and broken lawn mowers and put them back into working order to run his little company, which he did very successfully! He also worked part-time at Rhodes Gas Station pumping gas and fixing cars.
During his formative years in Lincolnton, David immensely admired and had an especially close relationship with his grandmother, Lena Reinhardt Graham, "Miss Lena" as she was locally known by all, whom he visited frequently at her home at Forest Home, Iron Station, N.C. during summers as a child with his brother, Michael. There at Forest Home, David enjoyed many southern summer days with his childhood friends spending adventurous days catching snakes floating down "creeks" in the area.
After David graduated from Lincolnton High School in 1959, he attended the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, and left after his first year to join the United States Air Force. He attended basic training and technical school in Colorado, and then he was stationed at Westover AFB in Chicopee, Mass., as an Electronics Technician from 1962 until Honorably Discharged in 1966. While stationed at Westover, David worked part-time at the Hadleigh House Restaurant in South Hadley, Mass., as an Assistant Manager while attending University of Massachusetts/Amherst earning a B.S Degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management in 1969. During his summer college breaks, David worked summers at the Lake McDonald Lodge at Glacier Park, Montana.
After graduation from UMass/Amherst, David was employed by The Bright Angel Lodge in Grand Canyon, AZ as the General Manager. In 1977, he then continued his Hotel and Management career as owner of a catering business, The Oxford Fair, Inc., in Phoenix, Ariz., for six years and then joined the Ramada Inns Corporation as General Manager at several Ramada Inns in Phoenix, Ariz., Salt Lake City Utah, and Palm Springs, Calif. David then continued a successful career as a realtor in California and Oregon for many years until he achieved his dream of owning a restaurant in southern coastal Maine.
David purchased the Cape Neddick Inn in June of 2007 and successfully operated it until he sold it in May of 2017 due to health reasons. During his proprietorship of the Inn, David easily earned the respect and admiration of his staff, patrons and purveyors. He was so proud of the Inn and the accomplishments he made in creating an inviting local casual dining experience for both locals and summer tourists. David was a clever punster, delightful storyteller and above all a great listener and friend.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Georgette Heavner as well as his brother Michael Reinhardt Heavner. He also leaves cousins in Smithfield, N.C. and Lincolnton, N.C., in addition to so many true friends in Lincolnton, N.C., Holyoke, Mass., Oregon, California and York/Cape Neddick, Maine. With such great sorrow and sadness, David also leaves behind the love of his life and best friend, Joanne Mary Hill of York Beach, Maine.
SERVICES: Celebrations of Life for David will be scheduled to be held in late August in York, Maine and also in Lincolnton, N.C., in the fall. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.