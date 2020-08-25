Or Copy this URL to Share

CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - Kenneth "David" Heavner unexpectedly passed away at his home in Cape Neddick, Maine on Monday morning, June 15, 2020



SERVICES: Friends are kindly invited to attend a Celebration of David's Life which will be held on the grounds of the Viewpoint Hotel, 229 Nubble Rd., York, Maine on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 12 p.m. Kindly RSVP to hilljomary@gmail.com by August 28, 2020. Social Distancing and face masks will be required.







