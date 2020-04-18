Home

Kenneth J. Rothwell

Kenneth J. Rothwell Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - UNH Professor Emeritus/WWII pilot with the RAF, Kenneth James Rothwell died peacefully in Vermont Wednesday, February 19, 2020, with family present.

Part-time residents of Miami and Portsmouth, he and his wife Alida Eidner Rothwell lived at their farm in Lee for 60 years. He retained Australian citizenship his whole life.

Survived by his son Andrew (Dover), daughters Kylie (Silver Spring, Md.), Karin (husband Steve Ferraris, Norwich, Vt.); grandchildren Cyrus and Chiara, nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed for his dry humour, courageous attitude and creative outlook on life.

Full obituary at www.knightfuneralhomes.com, online condolences.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2020
