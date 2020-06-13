WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. - UNH Professor Emeritus and WWII pilot, Kenneth James Rothwell died in Vermont, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, with family present.
Part-time residents of Miami and Portsmouth, he and his wife of 68 years, Alida Eidner Rothwell lived at their farm in Lee since 1963. He retained Australian citizenship his whole life.
Survived by his wife, his son Andrew Carlson (Dover), daughters Kylie (Silver Spring, Md.), Karin (husband Steve Ferraris, Norwich, Vt.); grandchildren Cyrus and Chiara, nieces and nephews.
Full obituary and guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com
Part-time residents of Miami and Portsmouth, he and his wife of 68 years, Alida Eidner Rothwell lived at their farm in Lee since 1963. He retained Australian citizenship his whole life.
Survived by his wife, his son Andrew Carlson (Dover), daughters Kylie (Silver Spring, Md.), Karin (husband Steve Ferraris, Norwich, Vt.); grandchildren Cyrus and Chiara, nieces and nephews.
Full obituary and guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.