DOVER – Kenneth R. Barrett, MSGT USAF Retired, 86, husband of Shirley (Brown) Barrett of Dover, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
He was born on Sept. 20, 1933 in Orange, Conn., to Kenneth and Helen (Gabel) Barrett.
Kenneth served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Air Force. He received many awards and recognitions for his service. Kenneth loved his country and the time that he served in the Air Force. He retired in 1971 as a Master Sergeant. Kenneth was also employed at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital for 13 years, a job he truly enjoyed.
He was an avid fisherman, enjoying bass fishing and deep-sea fishing; was a huge New England Patriots fan; loved playing cards; listening to his Fox News. Ken loved his children, grandchildren and great grandson unconditionally. He and his wife, Shirley attended all their activities. He will be loved and missed forever.
A daughter, Sheryl Lynn Mullikin, and a grandson, Michael Barrett, predeceased him.
Besides his wife of 62 years, Shirley, survivors include his children, Kenneth Barrett (Patricia) of Dover Point, Richard Barrett (Sandra) of South Berwick, Maine, and Sharon Koutsianoulis (William) of Dover; grandchildren, Joshua (Libby) Mullikin, Kyle Barrett, Kenneth Barrett and Keith Barrett; one great grandson, Lucas Mullikin; stepsisters, Cindy Hannon and Joan Hanson both of Milford, Conn.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. A funeral will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Harmony Grove Cemetery, Portsmouth. Family flowers only. Memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019