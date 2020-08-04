YORK, Maine - Kenneth Smith, 71, of Squire Lane, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was the son of the late Fred W. and Evelyn (Leveroni) Smith. He was born on December 5, 1948 in Boston, Mass.
Ken honorably served in the United States Navy and worked for the U.S Postal Service for many years. Ken was an avid reader, a dedicated Notre Dame football and Red Sox fan, but most importantly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He leaves his wife of 38 years, Diane M. (Knox) Smith; two sons William J. Cavalieri and his wife Nancy and Gregory P. Cavalieri and his wife Stacy; a daughter Kristin M. Abruzzese and husband John; six grandchildren Shayna, Cara, Olivia, Matt, Elaine and Renee all of York, Maine; Ken also leaves behind his sister Linda Robbins and her husband Jeffery of Norfolk, Mass., along with a niece Jennifer and a nephew Brian.
SERVICES: Calling hours for family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, August 7, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. Interment with Military Honors will follow at 7:30 p.m. in the First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
