CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - Kenneth Vincent Couser, 99 of Cape Neddick, Maine passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Ken lived an overwhelmingly healthy and grateful life.
Ken grew up in Dover, N.H. and graduated from Macintosh College before being drafted in WWII. He met his wife, Shirley Coupe in York, Maine after watching her pitch a softball at York Beach Ball Field. They first lived in Dover, N.H. before moving to the Nubble and managing Coupe's Gift Shops. Ken also worked for the Portsmouth Herald as a Composer for many years, retiring well into his 70s by choice. He then drove for York Hospital for several years as well as bartended at the Anchorage by the Sea in Ogunquit to stay busy. Ken's biggest passion was tennis, which he played until he was 86 years old! And he would tell you today that the only reason he stopped, is that he didn't have any more competition…
Ken is survived by his daughter, Ann Couser Kittredge, son-in-law, Stephen Joseph Kittredge of Vermont and a full family of Couser's who adored and visited with him at his home until the end. Ken was the truest of a gentleman and represents the end of an era and a generation for the Couser family.
A Celebration of Life will be held privately for the family. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019