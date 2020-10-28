PORTSMOUTH - Kerry A. Cote, 51, of Portsmouth, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. She was born on October 9, 1969 in Concord, New Hampshire. Kerry is the daughter of Phillipe Cote and Joan Beaudoin.
Kerry was actively involved with AA in the seacoast area for over 25 years, volunteering much of her time to help others in their recovery.
What Kerry loved and enjoyed most in life was being a mom. She also enjoyed spending time at the beach and bringing her dog to the dog park.
Survivors include her father, Phillipe Cote (Denise) of Hampton; her mother, Joan Shaffer (Loren) of New Paris, Ohio; her children, Tylor Bryant (Christy) of Portsmouth, Kendall Bryant of Rochester, and Ella Cote of Portsmouth; a grandchild, Carter Barstow-Bryant; plus waiting for the arrival of second grandchild, Baby Barstow-Bryant; two sisters, Cheryl Rice of Indiana and Stephanie Kelly (Thomas) of Indiana; two nephews and a great nephew.
SERVICES: A memorial visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m., on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: A.A. World Services, Inc. P.O. Box 459, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163. (212) 870-3400 or at: https://contribution.aa.org
. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service – Buckminster Chapel.