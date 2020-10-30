HAVERHILL - Keven A. Hermenau, 55, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Born in Portsmouth, N.H., he was the son of Waldemar Hermenau and the late Carol A. (Bainbridge) Hermenau.
Keven attended Traip Academy High School in Kittery, Maine, and was employed by Wilcox Industries for 18 years as a mold maker.
Keven loved music and had an extreme passion for playing the drums. He would love to jam with his family and friends whenever they could get together. Known as a nice guy with a heart of gold, he was a good family man, devoted to his partner of many years, Debbie, his daughter, Keely and his granddaughter, Ellie, who was incredibly special to him. He passed on his passion for music to her, and they spent many summer afternoons by the pool together. Keven loved everyone and will be missed by all who loved him.
Keven is survived by the love of his life, Debbie Stack of Haverhill; daughter, Keely Hermenau and her partner Sam Hager of Amesbury; granddaughter Ellie; brother Bruce Hermenau and his wife Susan of Strafford, N.H.; sister Erica Cyr of Kankakee, Ill.; nieces and nephews Devon, Kamerin, Scott, Angela, Bryan and Jay; father Waldemar Hermenau. He was predeceased by his mother Carol A. (Bainbridge) Hermenau.
SERVICES: A celebration of Keven's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St., Haverhill. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com
.