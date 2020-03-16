|
PORTSMOUTH - Kevin Anthony Bowden, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Boston Children's Hospital from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was 16 years young. He came into this world during a spring blizzard on April 5, 2003. Born into a huge Greek family on his mom's side and an equally loving and large family on his dad's.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Fotinie Tzortzakis Bowden of Portsmouth, N.H.; his father, Aria Jesse Bowden (Trey Catherine Schweitzer) of San Francisco, California; his Yia Yia and Papou (Greek grandparents) Chrisoula and Antonio Tzortzakis of Portsmouth, N.H.; his grandparents: Wendy and Merrill Farrand of Limerick, Maine and Kevin and Yvette Bowden of Lutz, Florida; his uncle and aunt, Angelo and Heather Tzortzakis of Portsmouth, N.H., as well as many amazing aunts and uncles in Maine and in Florida; and the cousins who grew up side by side with him: Tyrell, Anthony, Delilah, Kaira and Callie.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., with a wake service at 5 p.m. by Fr. Robert Archon, on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. A funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 40 Andrew Jarvis Dr., Portsmouth.
Flowers will be accepted or if desired, memorial contributions may be made to: Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215 – 617-355-6890 or http://giving.childrenshospital.org/. For the extended obituary and for online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
