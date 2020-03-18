|
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Kevin M. Hartman, husband of Nancy J. Hartman, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home in Cape Coral, Florida. He was born on January 26, 1960 in Kittery, Maine to Roxanna L. Hartman and the late MSgt Jack D. Hartman, USAF, Ret.
Kevin proudly served his country as a Department of the Navy Civilian employed by Portsmouth Naval Shipyard until he retired after 34 years of service.
Kevin was an avid fan of Notre Dame Football, the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. He was especially passionate about managing his Fantasy Football Team "38 Special". Kevin enjoyed life most when he was simply spending quality time with his family and friends in Florida and summers in Maine.
Besides his wife, Nancy, of Beloit Wisconsin, survivors include Nancy's children Kyle Samuels and Kimberly Samuels; his brother Jack D. Hartman, Jr., (Susan) of York, Maine; his sister Cheryl Swicegood of Carrollton, Va.; two nieces and four nephews, Shannon Hartman and Stephanie Torr (David), Jeremy Swicegood and Jason Swicegood (Jenna), Chris Richard (Ashley) and Matt Dickinson; a great niece, Riley; a great nephew, Jackson; with another great nephew, little Jack, on the way; as well as many dearly loved friends.
SERVICES: His memory will be honored at a springtime memorial service in Maine on a date to be determined. Online condolences can be made at www.coralridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020