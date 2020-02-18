|
CONCORD - Kimberly L. Weeks, 54, of Concord and formerly of Portsmouth, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Kimberly was born on July 13, 1965 at the "old" Portsmouth Hospital to Philip J. and Joyce (Moreau) Weeks.
Kimberly attended Dondero Elementary, Portsmouth Jr. and Sr. High School.
During her four years of high school, she was a member of "Bill Elwell's" PHS Marching Band Color Guard, graduating with the class of 1983.
She continued her education at Keene State College, eventually graduating with a degree in accounting from McIntosh College.
Kimberly re-directed her adult education towards Early Childhood Development. She shared her enthusiasm with the "kids" at Little Blessings Childcare Center during her eight years.
Kimberly was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer on January 22, 2018. She chose to live the past two years optimistically checking items off her bucket list.
Her other interests include crocheting, pottery at "Firefly", ALL cats – especially "Jack" and "Jane", New Castle Beach or ANY time spent by the H2O, Lago's Banana Frappes and windy motorcycle rides.
With her on this journey was her love, Jonathan Brand, "JB", with whom she thrived in his gentle caretaking. Kimberly is also survived by her parents, Philip J. and Joyce (Moreau) Weeks of Portsmouth, N.H.; her proudest joys – her children Derek and Mallory Peckham of Greenland, N.H.; her sisters, Tracey (John) Durfee and their two children of Salem, N.H., Susan (Michael) Blaisdell and their two children, of York, Maine, and Jennifer (David) Conrad and their three children of Barrington, Ill.; the Thelma to her Louise, her BFF of 40 years, Lorri Shea-Parrella of Waltham, Mass.; her two feline friends, "Jack and Jane," and "Happy," the dog.
SERVICES: A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. In honor of Kimberly, her family requests if you could incorporate her favorite color, PURPLE into your outfit that day. There will be a celebration of Kim's life following from 6-8 p.m. Details to be provided at the gathering.
lieu of flowers, Kimberly requested donations to be sent to Amy's Treat, P.O. Box 2234, Dover, NH 03821 or online at www.amystreat.org. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020