YORK, Maine - Kimberly S. Goody-Bartalomy, 53, of Raydon Road, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Kim was the epitome of the word Caregiver. She cared for her brothers and sisters and then when she began working, she cared for mentally challenged adults.
Kim met and married the love of her life while they both worked at the same job with mentally challenged adults. With countless years in between filled with caring for almost everyone she met, Kim ended her working career with over 27 years of caring for patients and staff at Durgin Pines in Kittery, Maine.
Kim was an angel here on this earth for 53 years; those of us who were lucky enough to know her, were truly blessed.
Kim is survived by the love of her life and husband of almost 33 years, Frank W. Bartalomy; two sons Aydson who just graduated from York High School and Joshua and his wife Cynthia; three grandchildren; two brothers, John and Matt and a sister Laura and their families; she is also survived by the many, many people that lovingly call her "Aunty". If you had the pleasure of knowing her, you were one of the lucky ones.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will take place at 2 p.m., on Friday, September 13, in the First Parish Church, 180 York St., York, Maine. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2019