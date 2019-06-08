NEWINGTON – Kimberly S. Hislop, 37, of Newington, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital from complications of diabetes.



She was born on Dec. 15, 1981 in Hanover, N.H., to Alan and Susan (Ballard) Johnson of Farmington.



Besides her husband Daniel Hislop of Newington, survivors include her parents Alan and Susan Johnson of Farmington, her grandmother, June Johnson of Tampa, Fla.; sister, Ashley Child and her husband, Tyler of Dover; mother-in-law, Jane Hislop of Newington; brother-in-law, Andrew Hislop of Newington; nieces and nephews, Weston, Bennett, Rafferty and Everly Child; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.



SERVICES: A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Newington Town Hall, Newington, on June 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Future In Sight, 25 Walker St, Concord, NH 03301. Interment will be held privately at a later date.



