NEWMARKET - Kristin J. Weinhold, 54, formerly of Stratham, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at her summer residence in Peru, Maine with her loving family and friends by her side. Kristin fought a courageous battle with cancer with grace and determination. She was born July 6, 1965 in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Richard and Karen (Stiefel) Butt of Fort Myers, Fla.
Kristin graduated from University Lake School in 1983 and from the University of Wisconsin in 1987. She was a Fellow in the Society of Actuaries and employed by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Lincoln Financial for more than 24 years.
A member of Regeneration Church in Exeter, N.H., Kristin enjoyed spending her winters in Fort Myers, Fla., and her summers in Peru, Maine.
She shared nearly 29 years of marriage with her husband Peter Weinhold.
In addition to her husband and parents she leaves two sons, Andrew Weinhold of Charlottesville, Va., and Daniel Weinhold of Golden, Colo., her brother Jonathan Butt (Anne) of Mequon, Wis.
SERVICES: Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Services at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Regeneration Church, 4 Elm St., Exeter, NH 03833. Relatives and friends are invited.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 (www.dana-farber.org/gift ) or Regeneration Church (www.regenchurchnh.com).
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019