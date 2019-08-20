|
KITTERY, Maine - L William "Bill" Burt, 85, of Kittery, died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born on August 30, 1933 in Syracuse, New York, he was one of three boys to Cedric and Hallie (Wilkinson) Burt.
He graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1951 and served in the U.S. Navy until 1956 as a radio mechanic. Bill then returned to Portsmouth and started his family. He worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a nuclear inspector and chose to retire early in 1986.
In his younger years, Bill was involved with the Boy Scouts and then DeMolay. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, boating and hunting.
Bill was predeceased by sons James M. Burt, Richard H. Burt and his brother Robert "Bobby" Burt.
Bill is survived by his brother Cedric "Ted" Burt of Virginia Beach, Va.; a son, Bill Burt and his wife Karen of Eliot; a daughter, Christine Thomas of Stratham. Bill also leaves behind three grandchildren, Alex Burt, Andrew Hardtke and Paige Hardtke.
The family would like to thank the staff at Durgin Pines of Kittery for the excellent care for the past year.
SERVICES: A private family ceremony will be held at Brooks Memorial Cemetery. In remembrance of Bill, donations can be made to Maine Youth Fish and Game: [email protected] or by mail at: Maine's Youth Fish & Game, P.O. Box 337, Stillwater, Maine 04489.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019