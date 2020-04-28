Home

Larry "Rusty" Wicker

Larry "Rusty" Wicker Obituary
YORK BEACH, Maine - Larry "Rusty" Wicker, 74, of York Beach, Maine, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Born to Samuel J. Wicker and Marie Garrison, in Pinehurst, N.C. on May 21, 1945.

Rusty is survived by his wife Kate Ellis Wicker; by sons Richmond Wicker of York Beach, and Matthew Wicker of Charlestown, Maine; by his daughter Rebecca Salemi, her husband Vince and their children, Giustina and Luciano of Maynard, Mass. He is also survived by his sister Susan Bradham of Fayetteville, N.C.; by brothers James Wicker of Longs, S.C., and Jerry Wicker of West End, N.C. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Samuel J. Wicker, Jr., Paul Ray Wicker, Jack Wicker and sister, Joanne Kimball.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020
