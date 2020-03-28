|
BRENTWOOD - Laurel Elizabeth (Rutkaus) Abusamra, of Brentwood, N.H., was born on May 15, 1947 in Fairfax, Va., to Anthony and Edna (Rubin) Rutkaus. She died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 5, 2020 of a brain aneurysm at Exeter (N.H.) Hospital with her husband and daughter at her side. There was a private burial.
Laurel leaves her beloved husband and daughter, David and Ilse Abusamra, her brother, Michael Rutkaus; her niece, Christina Rutkaus and her husband, Marc Baseman, their children, Nick and Max; her aunt and cousin, Maria and Richard Rubin; her cousins, Bonnie, Brenda and Barry Balanda, and David Rutkas; her cousin Mary Lally; her brother-in-law, Mark Abusamra and his wife, Judy, Mark's children, Jennifer and Jona-than; her sister-in-law, Ruth Murphy and her husband, John, and their children, Zane and Eden. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Edna Rutkaus. She also leaves her black German Shepherd,Tessa, and grey cat, Sophie.
Donations may be made in Laurel's name to the NHSPCA https://nhspca.org/, the Sierra Club sierraclub.org/memorial, or to the National Audubon Society (1-844-428-3826). Please visit www.Stockbridgefh.com for a complete obituary.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2020