PORTSMOUTH - The well-known pianist Larry Garland, who presided for almost 40 years over the Tuesday Night Jazz Jam at The Press Room in Portsmouth, where he welcomed and inspired generations of musicians, has died at 84, Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Laurence Eliot Garland was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, on March 9, 1935, the son of Malcolm and Dorothy Garland.
He is survived by his children Kent (Kathy) Garland; Gregory (Rhonda) Garland and Jennifer Garland; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; his former wife Sandra Campbell Fowler; his longtime friend and caregiver Riv Rivers and many, many friends and fans.
He was predeceased by his brother Paul and his son Scott.
SERVICES: A celebration of Larry's life will be planned.
