AMESBURY, Mass. - Laureo "Larry" J. Gosselin, of Amesbury, Mass., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Merrimack Valley Hospice House in Haverhill, Mass. Larry was born August 17, 1930 in Amesbury, Mass., to Jean B. and Almoza (Bourgoin) Gosselin.
"Lo-Lo" attended Sacred Heart Parochial School and was a standout three-sport athlete and 1948 graduate of Amesbury High School. After high school, Larry attended Barber College and owned and operated Larry's Barber Shop in Hampton, N.H. for over 40 years.
Laureo loved hunting and fishing and he enjoyed watching sports; especially baseball and hockey. Larry was a long-time member of Holy Family Parish and the Topsfield Fair Rabbit Club. Dad/Pepere loved his family and his pets Jessie and Kitty.
Larry is survived by his children, Scott (Kate) Gosselin of Ludington, Mich., Jill Gosselin of Altamonte Springs, Fla., and Jay (Debra) Gosselin of South Bend, Ind.; grand-children Jack, Kurt, Olivia, Lia, and Ryan; brother Louis Gosselin of Amesbury; sister Theresa (Jim) McCoole of Hampton, N.H.; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom he loved dearly.
Larry was predeceased by his parents, his sister Laurienne (Norman) Nichols, sister Florette (Brud) Taylor and brother Florent (Joe) Gosselin.
The family would like to thank Anne's Home Care, Anna Jaques Hospital, and Merrimack Valley Hospice for the exceptional and loving care that they provided to Dad over the years.
SERVICES: Services were held in Amesbury by the E.V. Jutras & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 16 to May 19, 2019