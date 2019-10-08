|
YORK, Maine - Laurie (Stefaniak) McNeice, of Natick, Mass., and York, Maine, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Beloved wife of Stephen T. McNeice; loving mother of Kimberly Latlippe and her husband Jean-Pierre of Nantucket, Courtney McNeice of Dorchester and Brian McNeice and his wife Sarah of York, Maine; devoted grandmother of Brenna, Charlotte, Benjamin, Charlie and Molly; dear sister of Patricia Gassett, and Joseph, Frederick, Brian, Paul and John Stefaniak; also survived by many nieces, nephews and loving in-laws.
Laurie enjoyed golf, family and many friends. She was always there to brighten the lives of others.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Wednesday, October 9, in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Newton, Mass. Donations in Laurie's name may be made to A Place to Turn at www.aplacetoturn-natick.org.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019