CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - Lawrence E. Day, 77, of Cape Neddick Maine (Ret. MAJ GEN USAF) died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 with his family by his side after a long battle with cancer. Son of the late Eric and Alice (Clark) Day, Larry was born in Lowell, Mass., in 1941 and graduated from Keith Academy in 1959. He earned a bachelor's degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1963 and a master's degree in aeronautical engineering from MIT in 1972.
Upon graduation, he was commissioned a 2ND LT and assigned to the 389th Tactical Fighter Squadron to fly F-4s. In 1966, General Day was deployed with his squadron to South Vietnam, where he flew more than 220 combat missions. The General was a command pilot with more than 2,900 flying hours. His military awards include the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Air Medal with 12 oak leaf clusters, and Air Force Commendation Medal.
After retiring in 1993, Larry was the CFO of Bay Path College and Club Manager of York Golf & Tennis. Upon full retirement, he volunteered for St. Christopher's Catholic Church, York Hospital Surgical Center, and York Food Pantry.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Frances E. (Byrd) Day; his three children, son Lawrence E. Day Jr. and wife Kelli of N.H., daughter Frances P. Day of N.H., and son Shawn P. Day and wife Jodi of N.H.; the loves of his life, his six grandchildren: Alexandra, Katherine, Stuart, Calvin, Amelia and Macy; his brothers, David Day, Joseph Day and wife Ann, William Day and wife Terry, Kevin Day; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 3-6 p.m., on Wednesday, July 24, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 25, at 1 p.m., in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine, followed by a private burial.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the York Food Pantry. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 22 to July 25, 2019