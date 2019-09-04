|
NEWMARKET - Lawrence "Larry" Pickering, 72, of Ash Swamp Road, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at his home in Newmarket after a five year illness as a result of Melanoma. Born May 15, 1947 in Rochester, N.H., he was the son of Eleanor (Beals) Pickering.
He moved to Newmarket at the age of eight and was a 1965 graduate of Newmarket High School.
Larry lived a principled life, was quick with his humor, and was always willing to help someone in need.
Larry was a very committed man; committed to his work, with 35 years of service at Public Service of NH., committed to his town, where he held multiple roles in the Newmarket town government including Town Council and Chairman, Town Moderator and Budget Committee, and committed to his family who survived him; with a devoted wife of 39 years, Susan (Lavigne) Pickering; loving daughter Ashley and her husband Scott Olsen of Andover, Mass., and his two grandsons Samuel and Emmett; his Mother-in-Law Pearl Lavigne of Epping, N.H.; the extended Lavigne family; and a sister Judith Coffin of Berwick.
Larry enjoyed good humor and good people, and spending time with family. He was quick with a joke to lighten the mood, but also wanted to help others as demonstrated by being a co-founder of the Newmarket Ambulance Corps.
Larry was a life member of the Newmarket Historical Society, a life member and past foreman of the Tiger No. 1 Handtub Association, and was a life member of the New England States Veterans Fireman League.
SERVICES: A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket, on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9-11 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Private burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Newmarket at a later date.
Rather than flowers memorials in Larry's name may be made to Friends of Newmarket Recreation, 1 Terrace Dr., Newmarket, NH 03857. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019