ELIOT, Maine - Lawrence William Kent passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at age 87. He was born on April 7, 1932 in Portsmouth, N.H. to Norman and Mildred Kent of Sparhawk Street.
He was a 1951 graduate of Portsmouth High School. Larry, worked for PSNH for more than 30 years and was well-known as the long-time facilities manager of the historic Warner House in Portsmouth, and the maker of Memorial Day baskets (and general plant consultant) at Portsmouth Gardens.
Larry is reunited with his parents, his older brothers Norman and Paul and their wives, Ann, Joyce and Anita, and his daughter, Laurel. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jessie; his daughter, Crystal; his son, Lance; his daughter-in-law, Hazel; his granddaughter Sarah, and her husband TJ; his grandson, Tom and his fiancé, Meg Burns; his sister Virginia Kent Earle and her husband, William; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours are Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. with Masonic service at 4:45 p.m., at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, N.H., and a celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. John's Church in Portsmouth.
Family flowers only, please. Donations may be sent to the "Larry Kent Fund" at the Warner House, P.O. Box 895, Portsmouth, NH, 03802-0895; the St. John's Church Building Fund, 100 Chapel St., Portsmouth, NH 03801or to support the "Kent Children's Room" at the William Fogg Library, P.O. Box 359, Eliot, ME 03903. For online condolences and to view the extended obituary, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and Care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
