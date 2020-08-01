NEWBURYPORT, Mass. – Leah D. Waldschlagel, 75, of Newburyport, formerly of Hampton, N.H., passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at High Pointe Hospice in Haverhill, Mass., with loving family by her bedside. She was born on Staten Island, N.Y. on Jan. 24, 1945, the daughter of the late Robert and Vera (Shakespeare) Smith.
As a child, Leah loved horseback riding, boating and spending summers in Lavallette, N.J. with her family. She attended Summerfield United Methodist Church, graduated from Port Richmond High School on Staten Island and attended Lycoming College in Williamsport, Penn. Prior to her marriage, Leah was employed by the accounting firm Deloitte in Manhattan, N.Y.
After becoming a mother and moving to Cazenovia, N.Y., the family settled in Hampton in 1982 and Leah became employed, for several years, by Winnacunnet High School as a teacher's aide and clerical assistant. Leah was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Newington, N.H. and she was a caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother, who treasured her family above all else.
She shared 48 years of marriage with her kind and loyal husband, the late Robert J. Waldschlagel, who predeceased her on April 8, 2018.
She leaves her devoted daughter Rebecca Murphy and her son-in-law Linus and her cherished granddaughters Molly and Emma, with whom she resided in Newburyport, her son Matthew Waldschlagel of Worcester, Mass., sisters-in-law Laura Mohlenhoff and her husband Hank, Carol Klotz and her husband Vern, and several loving nieces and nephews.
At a future date to be determined after the pandemic lifts, a memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Newington, N.H. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of traditional remembrances, the family suggests donations to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 22 Fox Run Road, Newington, NH 03801.
