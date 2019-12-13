|
|
NORTH HAMPTON - Lenore A. "Lenny" Joubert, 79, of North Hampton, formerly of Hampton, died unexpectedly Thursday, December 12, 2019 at her home. She was born in Portsmouth, September 27, 1940 a daughter of the late Ernest and Agnes (Scully) Tomkinson.
Raised in Portsmouth she graduated from Portsmouth High School with the Class of 1958.
Lenny moved to Hampton in 1966. She worked as a self employed craft designer, designing and making all types of crafts for many years. She also enjoyed floral design and oil painting that she incorporated into her craft making.
She was craft coordinator for the Seafood Festival in Hampton for several years and was active in the OutReach Program at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish, providing craft products to the elderly.
She was a communicant of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church and member of the Hampton Chamber of Commerce.
She shared 48 years of marriage with her late husband and best friend, Theodore W. "Teddy" Joubert, Jr. who predeceased her last year.
Family members include her daughter Kelly Beaupre and her husband Derek of Hampton; five grandchildren, Michael and Ryan Armstrong, Shannon Beaupre, Teddy and Noelle Joubert; a great-grandson Wyatt Armstrong; her sister Barbara Roberts of Florida; her brother Michael Tomkinson; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her beloved son, Scott Joubert in 2007 and by her brothers, Kenny and Richard Tomkinson.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Private interment will be in the High Street Cemetery, Hampton.
The family requests that flowers please be omitted. If desired, donations may be made to Sisters of Holy Cross, c/o Development Office, 377 Island Pond Rd., Manchester, NH 03109. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Lenny's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019