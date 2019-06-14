|
|
KITTERY, Maine - Lenore Rae "Noni" Dinsmore Mills, 88, of Kittery, Maine and Shelburne, Vermont, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and child of God died peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Lenore is survived by her adoring husband, Ronald Mills; her children and their spouses, Wallace Mills and wife Theresa of South Berwick, Maine, Deirdre Mills Goldenbogen and husband Kevin of Charlotte, Vt., and Raymond Mills and wife Rachel Andron of Port Washington, N.Y.; along with seven grandchildren.
SERVICES: A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, June 17, at the First Congregational Church of Kittery Point, 23 Pepperrell Rd., Kittery Point, Maine. Care of the Mills family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 14 to June 17, 2019