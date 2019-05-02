|
SEABROOK - Leonard A. "Lenny" Desmarais, 74, of Seabrook, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill with family by his side. He was born November 27, 1944 in Haverhill, Mass., the son of the late Nelson and Julia (Doucette) Desmarais.
Raised in Haverhill, he graduated from St. Joseph Grammar School and St. James High School with the Class of 1962. He served in the US Army Reserves.
Lenny was employed as a draftsman for General Electric in Lynn, Mass., in their jet engine division. He retired in 2002 after 34 years of service. After his retirement he enjoyed his part time job at Apple Hill Golf Club in East Kingston as a greens keeper and starter.
He made his home in Seabrook since 2000 coming from Haverhill, Mass. Lenny was a meticulous automobile enthusiast owning Corvettes, El Caminos, and concept cars and was a founding member of New England Drag Way in Epping. He was a lifetime member of B.P.O.E. joining in Haverhill and was presently a member of the Newburyport chapter.
He leaves his wife Katheryn F. (Regan) Desmarais; four children, Karen Copeland (Tom) of Haverhill, Mass., Michelle King (Adam) of Kauai, Hawaii, Robert O'Hara (Kathleen) of South Hampton, N.J., James O'Hara (Carmel) of Encinitas, Calif.; six grandchildren, Dillon and Julia Copeland, Christina King, David, Joshua and Oonagh O'Hara.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Kimberley O'Hara and a grandson James Gill.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to Home Health Foundation, 360 Merrimack St., Bld. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Lenny's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 2 to May 5, 2019