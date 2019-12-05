|
CONCORD - Leslie Cleveland Scammon Jr., 84, of Concord, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 after a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife Barbara (Wiggin) Scammon; his son Steven David Scammon and his wife Lia of Ridgefield Conn.; his daughter Lee Ann (Scammon) Kubishta and her husband Tom of Hollis N.H.; son Jonathan Bradford Scammon of North Reading Mass.; and by six grandchildren.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Maple Lane Cemetery, Stratham, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Havenwood Heritage Heights Retirement Community's Resident Support Fund, 33 Christian Ave., Concord, NH 03301 in Les's name. The Brewitt Funeral Service is serving the family. A full obituary and a guestbook are available at www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
