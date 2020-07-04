1/1
Leslie E. Spratt
HAMPTON - Leslie Ellen Spratt, 75, of Hampton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born in Exeter in 1944, a daughter of the late Lester and Grace (Pfeiffer) Whitman. Leslie shared over 50 years of marriage with her devoted husband, Barry J. Spratt.

In addition to Barry, Leslie is survived by her sister Jean Mayotte of Exeter and numerous nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Dad and Mom and her brothers, Larry A. Whitman and David L. Whitman.

Burial will be private with a Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Leslie's complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2020.
