PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Leslie Harold Locke, 81, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after a lengthy illness.
Born in Portsmouth on April 13, 1938 he was a son of Leslie and Shirley (McKenney) Locke.
Les was employed for 38 years at Highliner Foods. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed time with his family and riding his motorcycle.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years Loretta (Gobbi) Locke; children Kathleen Locke, Michael Locke and wife Gail, Lori Nguyen and husband Kia, and Leslie J. Locke; grandchildren Joseph Locke, Kayla Crosby and husband Travis, Alexandra Dulac and husband Nic, Cameron Nguyen, and Chloe Nguyen; brother Robert Locke and wife Rhonda; sister Shirley Rollins and husband Bill; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son Thomas P. Locke, six brothers and a sister.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the family lot in Calvary Cemetery in Portsmouth.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019