Services JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home 125 Old Post Road Kittery , ME 03904 (603) 692-2160 Leslie John Gregory

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email KITTERY, Maine - Leslie John Gregory, 70, of Kittery, Maine died Monday, July 8, 2019, after several years of declining health. Les was born in Portsmouth, NH on September 13, 1948, the son of Douglas and Mary (Abel) Gregory.



As a youth, he was a member of the Boy Scouts and always enjoyed hunting, fishing, scuba diving, and boating. He graduated from Traip Academy in 1968 and worked as an apprentice tool and die maker at Hodsdon Tool and Die. After leaving that job, he worked as an Auxiliary Police Officer in Wells, Kittery, Rollinsford, and Portsmouth, as well as also being a volunteer fireman and EMT for Wells-Ogunquit. He became the "official-volunteer" for the Kittery Eliot VFW Post 9394 for which he was very humbled and proud. He was an extremely patriotic man. He was proud to have worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for over thirty years in several capacities, including Shop 31, Code 139, Code 136, and with the DOD police until his retirement.



During all those years, he married the 'love of his life', Beverle Dean Johnston on Valentine's Day, 1978. They were married for forty one and a half years. They were always 'best friends', 'buddies', and 'soulmates'. Everything was always a team effort – memories never to be forgotten.



Les was predeceased by his mother, father, brother, Scott Gregory, and is survived by his loving wife, four nephews, four nieces, and their families. He will be greatly missed by his wife Beverle, close friends, and their cats; Mac, Big Red, and Skip-purr.



SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held at the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home on July 18, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Relatives and family friends are respectfully invited.



Family flowers only. Donations can be made in Leslie's memory to the Seacoast Salvation Army and Cocheco Animal Shelter. Care for the Gregory family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 15 to July 18, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries