Lillian (Liljehult) McCann
PORTSMOUTH - Lillian A. (Liljehult) McCann, 101, passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 after a short illness. She was born on March 31, 1919 to Hugo and Rose A. (Woods) Liljehult in Portsmouth, N.H.

She was predeceased by her husband, Leo G. McCann (1948) , her parents, her son, Dennis A. McCann (2017) and her brother, Allan E. Liljehult (2018).

Lillian was a lifelong resident of Portsmouth. She was a graduate of St. Patrick's School (1934), Portsmouth Senior High (1937) and MacIntosh Business School (1939). She married Leo in the Immaculate Conception Church, Portsmouth, N.H., in 1940. She worked several jobs but settled at the Internal Revenue Service from which she retired in 1984. During her retirement she served her community through volunteering at the Senior Center.

Lillian was a kind and compassionate woman, a wonderful mother, sister and friend who will be long remembered and missed by those who knew her.

Survivors include: her three daughters, Sharon G Calliari, Villas, N.J., Patricia M. Korth, Wichita, Kan. and Sally A. (Frank) Davis, Durham, N.H.; grandchildren, Jennifer Quinn, Sarah (Ronald) Gross, Benjamin Gallinelli, Todd (Merideth) Davis, Bridget Willard and Heather McCann; great grandchildren Milo and Olwen Davis; siblings Dorothy Davis, Berdette Gigous and John J. Liljehult; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and several close friends.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 9, at 11 a.m. at the Temporary Chapel at Corpus Christi Parish Center, 845 Woodbury Ave., Portsmouth. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. till time for the Mass at the Chapel. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions for a memorial bench in Lillian's name at the South Mill Pond Park would be welcome, or contributions in her name to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jul. 6 to Jul. 9, 2020.
