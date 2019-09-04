|
ELIOT, Maine - Lillian R. Miller, 96, of Goodwin Road in Eliot, died on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her home with her loving family at her side. A true Eliot native, Lillian was born and raised just steps from her home attending local schools including Eliot High school.
She met and in 1939 married her loving husband of sixty three years, Milan C. Miller and together they built a home and raised a family until his passing in 2001. Lillian worked as housekeeper for seasonal cabins in her younger years, for a time at Clarostat and was the manager at Tina's Restaurant and Diner on Route 1 in Kittery as well as Starkey's Store also on Rte 1, Kittery.
Early in life she enjoyed reading, loved her flower gardens and had a special fondness for her white cats. She enjoyed time at the Thursday evening music group at the Macpherson Hall in the First Congregational Church, UCC in Eliot. She loved singing and playing the wooden spoons. Her first love was her family and time spent with them was cherished.
She is survived by her daughters Betty J. Fitzsimmons of Eliot, Judy and her husband Matt Dondero of Eliot; grandchildren, Hank Fitzsimmons, Laurie Phillips, David Beth Jr. and Adam Beth; great-grandchildren, Jakob, Aries, Tori, Codi, Sherrie and Dana. She was predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Edith Fernald and two brothers, Andrew Jr. and Arthur, two sisters Arlene and June and a granddaughter, Deborah Phillips. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Muriel Main and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to celebrate her life in Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on State Road in Eliot with The Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Hoffman officiating. Online condolences may be made by visiting wwww.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019