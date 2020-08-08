1/1
Lillian T. Dilworth
EXETER - Lillian T. Dilworth, 93, of Exeter, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at her home after a period of failing health.

She was born in Cambridge, Mass., April 12, 1927, a daughter of the late Francis L. Dilworth and Mary Edna (DeLorey) Dilworth Landers and resided in Cambridge until moving to Exeter in 1977.

Ms. Dilworth worked many years as a meat packer for the Wilson Meat Company of Cambridge and retired from Kingston Warren in Newfields after 20 years of service

She enjoyed camping and was a loyal Boston sports fan.

She leaves her longtime friend, Sister Julie Comperchio of Exeter, several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sister Helen Baptiste and her brother William Dilworth.

SERVICES: Services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Social distancing and masks will be required. Burial will follow in the North Cambridge Catholic Cemetery, Cambridge, Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 30 Jeffreys Neck Road, Ipswich, MA 01938.

Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Service
11:00 AM
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
