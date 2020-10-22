PORTSMOUTH – Lilly A. Bergenthal, widow of Frank J. Bergenthal, Jr., Lt. Col. USAF Retired, passed away at Wentworth Senior Living in Portsmouth on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. She was born on April 21, 1925 in Milwaukee, Wisc., to Joseph and Annie (Talsky) Pleva.
Prior to her retirement, Lilly spent 15 years employed at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover as their bookkeeper. She was an avid reader and loved going to Boston or New York for the theater and shopping trips.
Lilly is survived by her children, Joy Bergenthal of Portsmouth, Jon Bergenthal of Saint Louis, Mo. and Jeffery Bergenthal (Patricia Millar) of Durham, N.C. and numerous nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at the temporary chapel in the Corpus Christi Parish Center, 845 Woodbury Road, Portsmouth,N.H. 03801. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
, 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH or to Corpus Christi Parish, 845 Woodbury Ave, Portsmouth NH. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service – Buckminster Chapel.