1/1
Lilly A. Bergenthal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lilly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTSMOUTH – Lilly A. Bergenthal, widow of Frank J. Bergenthal, Jr., Lt. Col. USAF Retired, passed away at Wentworth Senior Living in Portsmouth on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. She was born on April 21, 1925 in Milwaukee, Wisc., to Joseph and Annie (Talsky) Pleva.

Prior to her retirement, Lilly spent 15 years employed at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover as their bookkeeper. She was an avid reader and loved going to Boston or New York for the theater and shopping trips.

Lilly is survived by her children, Joy Bergenthal of Portsmouth, Jon Bergenthal of Saint Louis, Mo. and Jeffery Bergenthal (Patricia Millar) of Durham, N.C. and numerous nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at the temporary chapel in the Corpus Christi Parish Center, 845 Woodbury Road, Portsmouth,N.H. 03801. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH or to Corpus Christi Parish, 845 Woodbury Ave, Portsmouth NH. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service – Buckminster Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Portsmouth
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Portsmouth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved