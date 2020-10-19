1/1
Linda A. Currier
GREENLAND – Linda A. Currier, 71, of McShane Ave. died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at her home. She resided in Greenland for over 40 years.

Born Feb. 17, 1949 in Concord, N.H., she was the daughter of Ralph Twombley and Virginia (Tuttle) Cobb.

A 1967 graduate of Dover High School.

While working for over 30 years as a Q.C. Manager at Suflex she was also an active member of the Greenland Community Church, assisting in the Soup Kitchen & Food Pantry, Jr. Women's Club, and was a previous Girl Scout Leader. Linda always loved to volunteer her time to help others.

She was predeceased by her parents and her daughter, Erin F. Currier who died in 1980.

Survivors include her two daughters, Roxanne Currier of Greenland and Allison Currier of Rochester; three grandchildren, Madison, Dakota, and Niko; her cousin, Pamela Newland, and many other family members and friends.

SERVICES: A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. in New Northside Cemetery, Nottingham. Please wear a mask.

Linda is a seven year survivor of Multiple Myeloma. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Https://give.themmrf.org/fundraiser/2986971

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
