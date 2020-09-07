1/1
Linda Ann Mason
HAMPTON - Linda Ann Mason, 60, of Hampton, passed away peacefully, Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her home. She was born November 4, 1959 in Hempstead, N.Y. a daughter of Margaret "Mickey" (Birkl) and Arthur Wardle, Jr. of Hampton.

Linda was raised in Hampton and graduated from Winnacunnet High School with the Class of 1978 and from Boston College in 1982. For the past 11 years Linda was employed as the Director of Administration for UMG Bulk Energy. Prior to this she worked in an administrative position for Prudential Verani Realty.

She enjoyed scrapbooking, crafting, traveling, her dog Yogi, cheering for Boston sports teams and most importantly her family.

In addition to her parents, family members include her daughter, Kelsey Mason and her fiancé Bryant Taylor of Hampton, her son Alex Mason of Boston, Mass., her sister Dianne Shvanda and her husband Chuck of Merrimack, her nephew Caden and nieces Mathes and Marleigh.

She was predeceased by her brother James "Jimmy" Wardle.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Services and interment will be private.

In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to the New Hampshire, S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Linda's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 7 to Sep. 10, 2020.
