BRENTWOOD – Linda Chartier, 73, of Brentwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at the Rockingham Nursing Home.
She was born on Jan. 30, 1946 in Portsmouth, N.H. to the late Roland and Hilda (Bean) Chartier.
Linda loved life, her family, every animal she met, and the many friends she made wherever she lived. She enjoyed being out and about, shopping, and lunch. She had a big joyful heart, and a laugh and smile to match.
Survivors include her brother, Clayton Chartier of England; her many nieces, nephews, cousins and her dear friend, Lynn DeKraker of Dover, and her many other friends.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. Interment will follow at Central Cemetery, Rye. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to: NHSPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2019