HARTFORD, Conn. - Linda J. (Hodgdon) Dever, 72, of Hartford, beloved widow of Wesley H. Dever, Jr., passed away Monday, December 1, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, N.H., daughter of Barbara L. (Perham) Hodgdon, of Eliot, Maine and the late Paul A. Hodgdon, Sr., and had lived in Hartford for 48 years.
Prior to her retirement, Linda was an Administrative Assistant at CT Children's Medical Center for over 20 years and was a member of First Baptist Church of West Hartford for many years. She was also proudly involved with AMVETS veterans service organization, and a member of the Golden Eagles Drum and Bugle Corps, Portsmouth, N.H. Linda was also involved in the Campmates camping group and an avid Boston Red Sox fan.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her two sons Jason Dever of East Hartford, and Matthew Dever of Hartford; her two daughters Cora Dever-Maynard, of Bristol, and Carrie St. Pierre and her husband Dave, of Bristol; her two brothers Paul A. Hodgdon, Jr., of North Hampton, N.H., and Guy S. Hodgdon, and his wife Teri, of Eliot, Maine; a sister, Nan Hodgdon, of Greenland, N.H. She also leaves her seven grandchildren; Gage-Joseph Dever, Kirsten Campbell, Alexis Campbell, Vanessa Dever, Skylar Campbell, Ryan Maynard, and Tristan St. Pierre. She was predeceased by a son, Chad Dever.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, 12 p.m., at the Dillon Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpk. Wethersfield. Burial will follow In Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, at the funeral home, prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
.