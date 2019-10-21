Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900

Linda Lee Littlefield

Linda Lee Littlefield Obituary
YORK, Maine - Linda Lee Littlefield, born June 15, 1946 to Ernest and Hilda Wardwell; passed away on the morning of Thursday, October 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held Wednesday, October 23, from 5-7 p.m., at the J S Pelkey & Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. Friends and family are invited to attend.

Care of the Littlefield family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019
