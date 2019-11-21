|
HAMPTON - Linda Mae Kearney, 70, of Hampton, formerly of Pelham, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Norwich, Conn., on March 19, 1949, a daughter of Rita (Rondini) Guzdowski of Pelham and the late John Guzdowski.
Linda shared over 50 years of marriage with her husband, Kenneth J. Kearney of Hampton.
Linda was raised in Pelham and graduated from Alvirne High School in Hudson with the Class of 1967. She married Ken in 1969 and they settled in Salem to raise their family. She worked for Coca Cola of Salem, Newman Ford of Salem and Anagnost Companies of Manchester.
Linda enjoyed going to the beach, shopping, flower gardening and traveling, but spending time with her seven grandchildren made her the happiest. She was a longtime member of the Mary Queen of Peace Parish in Salem and Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Hampton.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her mother Rita; her husband Ken; her daughter, Jennifer LaPointe and husband Nicolas of North Hampton; her son, Ryan Kearney and wife, Catherine of Londonderry; and her beloved grandchildren, Abigail, Aiden, Jacob, Alice, Nathan, Elisabeth and Cory. She also leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her father, Linda was predeceased by her sister, Carol Lindquist.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m., on Monday, November 25, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial will be at a later date.
Family flowers only please, but if desired, memorial donations may be made to: Outreach Program, c/o Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, NH 03842. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Linda's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall or for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019