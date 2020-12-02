RYE - Linda "Lynn" McCool passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in the loving home of her daughter.
Lynn is survived by her two daughters, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mom, there are no goodbyes, wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts. We love you. Tootles.
SERVICES: We will be having a "Celebration of Life" in the spring and will reach out to everyone with the details.
"If Roses Grow In Heaven"
If roses grow in heaven lord
please pick a bunch for me.
Place them in my mother's arms
and tell her they are from me.
Tell her I love her and miss her,
and when she turns to smile,
place a kiss upon her cheek,
and hold her for awhile.
Because remembering her is easy,
I do it every day.
but there is an ache within my heart
that will never go away.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2020.