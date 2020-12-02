RYE - Linda "Lynn" McCool passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in the loving home of her daughter.



Lynn is survived by her two daughters, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Mom, there are no goodbyes, wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts. We love you. Tootles.



SERVICES: We will be having a "Celebration of Life" in the spring and will reach out to everyone with the details.



"If Roses Grow In Heaven"



If roses grow in heaven lord



please pick a bunch for me.



Place them in my mother's arms



and tell her they are from me.



Tell her I love her and miss her,



and when she turns to smile,



place a kiss upon her cheek,



and hold her for awhile.



Because remembering her is easy,



I do it every day.



but there is an ache within my heart



that will never go away.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store