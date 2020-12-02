1/1
Linda McCool
RYE - Linda "Lynn" McCool passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in the loving home of her daughter.

Lynn is survived by her two daughters, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mom, there are no goodbyes, wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts. We love you. Tootles.

SERVICES: We will be having a "Celebration of Life" in the spring and will reach out to everyone with the details.

"If Roses Grow In Heaven"

If roses grow in heaven lord

please pick a bunch for me.

Place them in my mother's arms

and tell her they are from me.

Tell her I love her and miss her,

and when she turns to smile,

place a kiss upon her cheek,

and hold her for awhile.

Because remembering her is easy,

I do it every day.

but there is an ache within my heart

that will never go away.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2020.
