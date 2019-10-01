|
RYE - Linette S. "Mammie" (Meattey) Remick, age 72, of Rye, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Hyder Family Hospice House surrounded by her family and friends. She was born in Rochester on June 17, 1947 the daughter of the late, Edward A. and Rita (Chamberlain) Meattey.
She was raised and educated in Dover and attended Dover High School with the Class of 1965. Linette was employed at the Langdon Place of Portsmouth, as the Resident Care Director for several years.
Her granddaughters and great-granddaughter were the love of her life; she loved spending time with them. She enjoyed taking trips to see plays in Boston and New York. She loved to travel with her husband and family, especially to Disney World. She never missed an episode of Judge Judy.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, James S. Remick of Rye; her son, Bret D. Remick and wife, Kara of Rye; her daughter, Tammy Remick of Rye; grandchildren, Stephanie Lewton, and husband, Nick of Dover, Britney Remick, Jamie Remick and Lexi Turner, all of Rye and great-granddaughter Braelyn Lewton; brothers Robert Meattey and wife Jackie of Port Charlotte Fla., Edward Meattey and wife Charlene of Bradenton, Fla., Paul Eldridge and fiancé Patti of Avon Park, Fla.; sisters, Helen Sevigny and husband Paul of Dover, Barbara Bonenfant and husband Richard of Mesa, Ariz. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her.
She is predeceased by sister, Joyce Gisendaffer and brother, Michael Meattey.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Theresa Church, 820 Central Road in Rye. Inurnment will follow the Mass in Central Cemetery in Rye.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the .
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2019