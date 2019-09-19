|
|
WEST GARDINER, Maine - Lionel J. Nichols, 95, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Born August 3, 1924, in Farmington, N.H., born to Frederick and Eva (Roy) Nichols.
Predeceased by his first wife, Clarina Beatrice Roels and siblings, Pauline, Yvette, Edward, and Frederick.
Survived by his wife of 26 years, Sharon-Fey (Kelly) Nichols; six children, Lorraine Nichols, Paul Nichols, Janice Vierke, Leonard Nichols, Evelyn Benson, and Diane Nichols; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters Madeline Belanger, Estelle Nichols, Janet Morrisette and Lillian Michaud; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Monday, September 23, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter St., (Route 108), Newmarket. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 24, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary Church, Newmarket, N.H. Following cremation, burial will take place on Wednesday, September 25, at 10 a.m., in Calvary Cemetery, Newmarket. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to view a full obituary and to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019