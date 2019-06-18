Home

NEWTON - Lisa R. (Kludo) Ciminera, 52, a resident of Newton for the last ten years and formerly of Greenland, died peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019, at her home, following a long illness and surrounded by her loved ones.

Born in Brighton, Pennsylvania, she graduated from Beaver High School as well as the Fashion Institute of Technology at The University of Pittsburg.

Lisa was a Justice of the Peace for the State of New Hampshire and had previously worked as a Multi Media Consultant for the Hearst Corporation. She was also the former co-owner of Finn and Company Jewelers of Portsmouth and had previously worked as a Manager at D.H. Ostrander Goldsmith Gallery.

A member of the Women of the Moose Lodge of Portsmouth, Lisa enjoyed fishing, hiking, boating, canoeing, skiing, tennis, motorcycling, vegetable and flower gardening, furniture refinishing and repair and jewelry design. As a young woman, she enjoyed modeling for clothing manufacturers in the Pittsburgh, Pa., area and later, as a young mother, horseback riding with her son.

Lisa will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her longtime companion, Daniel Willett of Newton; her mother, Dorothy (Stewart) Kludo of Coraopolis, Pa.; her father and step-mother, Dr. Ronald G. Kludo, MD and Brenda Kludo of Boca Raton, Fla.; her son, Nickolas Ciminera of Greenland; a brother, Ronald G. Kludo, Jr. of Pittsburgh; a sister and brother-in-law, Amy M. (Kludo) and Steve Sipple of Pittsburgh. She was predeceased by a sister, Beth Anne Kludo.

SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lisa's Life Celebration to be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, N.H. Her funeral service will follow at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.brooksidechapelfh.com.
