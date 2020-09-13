PORTSMOUTH - Lizzie Mae Shaw, 92, passed away Tuesday evening, September 8, 2020, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital in Portsmouth. She was born November 9, 1927 in Magnolia, Alaska; the daughter of Jesse and Queen (Douglas) Wilson.
She married the love of her life Joseph Shaw and settled down to start their family in Portsmouth where they raised their daughter Ollegra.
Lizzie work for 15 years at the Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth.
She is survived by her daughter Ollegra Sterling, brothers Jesse Jr., Walter, and Donald R. Wilson; and sisters Velma R. Wilson Wyrick and Bobbie J. Wilson. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Monique, Veronica, and Tyrese Sterling as well as many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Lizzie was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Queen, her husband Joseph Sr., and her son Joseph Jr. as well as a sister Rosie Jean Wilson Wyrick.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Lizzie's life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, September 17, at New Hope Baptist Church, 263 Peverly Hill Rd., Portsmouth with burial to follow at 2:30 p.m. at the New Hampshire Veteran's Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen. If attending the funeral, you are encouraged to wear face coverings and to practice social distancing.
For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.