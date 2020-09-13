1/1
Lizzie Mae Shaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lizzie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTSMOUTH - Lizzie Mae Shaw, 92, passed away Tuesday evening, September 8, 2020, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital in Portsmouth. She was born November 9, 1927 in Magnolia, Alaska; the daughter of Jesse and Queen (Douglas) Wilson.

She married the love of her life Joseph Shaw and settled down to start their family in Portsmouth where they raised their daughter Ollegra.

Lizzie work for 15 years at the Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth.

She is survived by her daughter Ollegra Sterling, brothers Jesse Jr., Walter, and Donald R. Wilson; and sisters Velma R. Wilson Wyrick and Bobbie J. Wilson. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Monique, Veronica, and Tyrese Sterling as well as many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Lizzie was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Queen, her husband Joseph Sr., and her son Joseph Jr. as well as a sister Rosie Jean Wilson Wyrick.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Lizzie's life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, September 17, at New Hope Baptist Church, 263 Peverly Hill Rd., Portsmouth with burial to follow at 2:30 p.m. at the New Hampshire Veteran's Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen. If attending the funeral, you are encouraged to wear face coverings and to practice social distancing.

For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 13 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved