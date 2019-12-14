|
|
NEW DURHAM – Lois A. Ayers, 83, of New Durham, formerly of Leominster, Mass. died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. She one of eight children to the late Levite and Anna (Lemoine) Morin.
Lois loved her job of several years as a volunteer for the Senior Companion Program and made great friends there. She enjoyed shopping, crafts, being in the pool, and especially, her nephew Nicholas and his daughter Azariah.
She leaves her daughter, Lynne Ayers, her siblings, Dennis, Charlene and Deanne, and many nieces and nephews.
She will be reunited with her son Lee who predeceased her in 2012. She was also predeceased by siblings, Claude, Ramon, Milton and Michelle.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019