ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Lois Irene Smith, 93, formerly of Portsmouth, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Heritage Harbour Health and Rehabilitation Center in Annapolis, Md.
Lois was born on Sept. 3, 1926, in Portsmouth, the daughter of the late Hadley and Alice (Fisher) Springer. Lois graduated from Portsmouth High School with the class of 1944.
She was formerly employed at Grove Grocery, Toner Pharmacy and Rite-Aid Pharmacy. She was a life-long member of Frank E. Booma Unit #6 American Legion and Senior Friends of Portsmouth.
Lois was the widow of Paul R. Smith, who died in 2010. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen P. Smith and her sister, Alice (June) Daley.
Lois and Paul enjoyed camping in their motor home at every opportunity - spending summers and weekends with family and friends and enjoying the great outdoors. For more than 20 years, they enjoyed traveling to Sarasota, Fla., to escape the New England winters.
She is survived by her daughter, Nadine MacPhail and her husband, Jim, of Maryland and North Carolina; daughter-in-law, Barbara Smith of Portsmouth; granddaughters Jennifer Mahony and her husband, Patrick, of Virginia and Rachael Brown of Portsmouth; great-grandchildren Kathleen Mahony, Matthew Mahony and Chloe Brown. Lois is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 3 to May 6, 2020