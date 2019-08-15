|
|
HAVERHILL, Mass. - Lois Skaff, 92, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Cornerstone Assisted Living in Hampton, N.H. She was the beloved wife of the late Jerry Skaff, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage and mother of two sons, Andrew and William.
Lois was born in Haverhill, Mass., on June 16, 1927 to parents Samuel and Lena Karelitz and spent her entire life in Haverhill until recently residing at Cornerstone.
A graduate of Haverhill High School and Fisher Junior College, Lois worked as a doctor's receptionist until meeting Jerry in 1952 and marrying in 1954. Her most important role was that of a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.
As an avid sports fan, Lois's family had season tickets to the Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics for decades; the Celtics being her favorite. She was an avid Mah Jongg player with her friends for over 50 years and a lifetime member of Temple Emanu-El in Haverhill.
She is survived by her two sons, Andrew and his wife Jayne of Seabrook, N.H., William and his wife Jody of Hampton, N.H., and three cherished grandchildren, Jesse, Sydney and Joel. She also, lovingly, leaves behind her niece Jo Ann Beauregard of Greenland, N.H. and nephews, Dr Robert Karelitz of Durham, N.H. and James Karelitz of Mashpee, Mass.
SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service on Sunday, August 18, at 11 a.m., in Children of Israel Cemetery, Route 110, Haverhill, Mass. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019